Resident Evil, the first teaser for the Netflix arm: Trailer coming soon too

It’s been a long time since Resident Evil has been officially released from Netflix, and now we can finally take a look at first teaser (Waiting for the next arrival trailer).

Maybe also because of the latest Resident Evil movie Welcome to Raccoon City, relatively little has been said about Live TV series in production for Netflix Also inspired by the popular video game franchise. Moreover, the lack of promotional materials to date and the secrecy that surrounded the project did not help in this regard.

But now Netflix social profiles are starting to share and anticipate the arrival of the first teasers, and in fact you can find at the bottom of the news on Short promotional video starring a member of the Doberman family Which then became the zombie dogs in the game.

So, right now, we don’t have a chance yet to know what the show’s performers will look like, which we remember being Lance Riddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Sienna Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paula Nunez.

However, the same post also promises the arrival of a file The first full Resident Evil trailer in the coming daysSo we just have to wait a little longer to find out how showrunner Andrew Dabb decided to bring the iconic saga to the small screen.