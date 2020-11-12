Removing a Snow Owl Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black from ‘The Masked Singer’

Nov. 11 (UPI) – Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black got the shoe from Season 4 of FOX The Mystery Singer Wednesday night.

“That was fun! Who guessed it? A lot of you did, that’s WHO! And Lisa Hartman Black and I have had an amazing time as Snow Owls on MaskedSingerFOX this season!” Clint Black chirp After the episode aired.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first celebrity to be discarded this season.

Actor Mickey Rourke himself later dropped out of the competition, and television icon Brian Austin Green, retired professional football player / sports commentator Mark Sanchez, talk show host Wendy Williams, and comedian Bob Saget were subsequently disqualified.

