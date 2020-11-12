Dallas rapper Mo3 is reported to have been killed in a Dallas freeway shooting

1 hour ago Dawn Davis
Dallas rapper Mo3 is reported to have been killed in a Dallas freeway shooting

Dallas – Dallas area rapper Mo3 is believed to have died following the highway shooting on Wednesday.

Several media outlets and personalities in the area said that the man who died in the attack was Melvin Noble Aka Mo3.

WFAA-TV in Dallas reported that an investigation followed the shooting on Interstate 35 near Clarendon Drive.

A man was shot dead Wednesday afternoon on a freeway in Dallas. The WFAA reported on Wednesday that a bystander had been hit but he was expected to be fine. “No arrests were made.”

A report by KDFW-TV in Dallas stated that a striker approached Mo3 on the highway on foot while the two cars were parked.

KDFW reported that “both men stopped their car, and the victim got out and started running but was injured several times on the highway.”

The Dallas Police Department has not publicly commented on the death.

Fan reaction to the rapper’s sudden death has been evident since rumors of his death spread online.

RELATED: Rapper Tory Linz accused of shooting Megan Thai Stallion

Copyright 2020 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

More Stories

Removing a Snow Owl Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black from ‘The Masked Singer’

5 hours ago Dawn Davis

YouTube crashes worldwide, but it’s now fixed

9 hours ago Dawn Davis

Dale suggested Claire the “Bachelorette” star and went looking for a house

13 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

UK growth in the third quarter is disappointing despite a record 15.5% recovery – latest updates

23 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Passengers evacuated safely from Denzel Washington’s home after a fire scare

29 mins ago Neville Carr

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will have a continuous presence in space starting this year

31 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Several rockets are frustrated by the “problematic” star-centered culture.

34 mins ago Marsh Tyler

NASA gets review board approval for the Mars Sample Return Project

35 mins ago Elena Rowse