Dallas rapper Mo3 is reported to have been killed in a Dallas freeway shooting

Dallas – Dallas area rapper Mo3 is believed to have died following the highway shooting on Wednesday.

Several media outlets and personalities in the area said that the man who died in the attack was Melvin Noble Aka Mo3.

WFAA-TV in Dallas reported that an investigation followed the shooting on Interstate 35 near Clarendon Drive.

A man was shot dead Wednesday afternoon on a freeway in Dallas. The WFAA reported on Wednesday that a bystander had been hit but he was expected to be fine. “No arrests were made.”

A report by KDFW-TV in Dallas stated that a striker approached Mo3 on the highway on foot while the two cars were parked.

KDFW reported that “both men stopped their car, and the victim got out and started running but was injured several times on the highway.”

The Dallas Police Department has not publicly commented on the death.

Fan reaction to the rapper’s sudden death has been evident since rumors of his death spread online.

Rip Mo 3. A really talented, respectful and humble man. I’m lucky I had the opportunity to share talents with him in the studio while he was alive ❤️ You will be missed pic.twitter.com/u6V339cnz8 – BNYX® 🇭🇹 (BNYX) November 11, 2020

What Mo3 Said “Everyone is not a friend of everyone and you have no partner” RIP MAN 🕊 King Di (__harperboyy) November 11, 2020

