Goldman Sachs lowers US GDP growth estimates by delta variable

(Teleborsa) – at Goldman Sachs Economic growth estimates in the United States have been lowered In the third quarter to 5.5% from 9% due to the delta variable impact of the coronavirus. The US bank now sees annual GDP increase 6%, from a previous forecast of 6.4%, thanks also to the upward revision (to 6.5% from 5.5%) in the fourth quarter, when the effects of more contagious alternative subside.

This value is less than consensus 6.2%, according to Bloomberg data. At the same time, Goldman Sachs slightly increased its forecast for 2022 to 4.5% from 4.4%.

The effect of the delta variable on growth and inflation has been revealed A little more than we expected “Variable delta and other outages are also likely to drive up prices for durable goods with supply constraints through the end of the year,” US bank economists wrote in a note to clients.

“It is likely to be Shopping for restaurants and travel And other services will reduce advertising AugustEconomists added, although we expect the decline to be modest and short, also noting that disruptions in global supply chains are becoming longer than expected.