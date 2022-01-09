Release time of The Witcher Season 2 (Where You Live)

the magician There are only a few days left until Season 2. Fans have been waiting for new episodes of the magicianFinally, that wait is almost over.

the magician Season two for the first time Netflix Friday, December 17, 2021. We already know that this is one of the best Netflix shows of 2021.

We know that there are many fans of the Netflix original series who will be waiting to watch the new season as soon as it becomes available on Netflix.

To help you find the time to search the magician Once it premiered, we shared when the season drops in nearly every time zone in the world.

The Witcher season 2 times

the magician The second season is scheduled to release at 12:01 PM PT on Friday, December 17th. If you live on the West Coast of the United States, you can stay up until midnight and watch the first (or all) episodes right away. new season.

If you live outside the US, it will be a little more complicated.

Below, share with us when you can catch up on the new season you’re in.

Hawaii: 22:01 GMT Thursday, December 16

Alaska: Thursday, December 16 at 11:01 p.m. AKDT

US West Coast: 12:01 PM PT Friday, December 17th

Mountains time zone: 01:01 GMT on Friday 17th December

Midwest of the United States: 2:01 pm Friday, December 17

US East Coast: 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, December 17

Brazil: 5:01 GMT on Friday 17 December

England: 8:01 a.m. GMT Friday 17 December

France: Friday, December 17, 9:01 a.m. CST

Germany: Fri December 17 9:01 a.m. CST

Italy: Friday, December 17 at 9:01 a.m. CST

Spain: Friday, December 17 at 9:01 a.m. CST

Israel: 10:01AM PDT Friday, December 17th

South Africa: Friday, December 17 at 10:01 a.m. EDT

Moscow, Russia: Friday, December 17 at 11:01 am Moscow time

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Friday 17 December at 12:01 am GST

India: 13:31 IST on Friday 17th December

South Korea: 5:01 PM KST on Friday, December 17th

Japan: 5:01 PM KST on Friday 17th December

Sydney, Australia: 6:01pm EST, Friday 17th December

the magician The third season is already in the works on Netflix. We hope you enjoy Season Two!

Spread the word about when the magician Season 2 will be available to stream wherever you are.