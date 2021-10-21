Red Bull and AlphaTauri unveil the Acura brand

Honda’s North American high-performance brand Acura will return to Formula 1 this weekend for the first time since 2007 after Red Bull and Alpha Torri announced sponsorship details, which will be shown at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Both teams will wear Acura lettering on the rear wings of their cars in place of the regular Honda logos. The name will also appear on masks and racing suits of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

“As Honda’s high-performance brand in North America, it is fitting and appropriate that Acura is at the pinnacle of motorsport: Formula 1,” says Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, explaining the special brand for this year’s US Grand Prix.

“I remember Alain Prost winning the US Grand Prix in 1989 with an Acura in his sights,” Horner continued. “I hope we can achieve the same result with the brand this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.”

Acura was regularly represented in Formula 1 racing in North America in the 1980s and 1990s, most recently at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix in front of factory Honda drivers. This weekend is the last Grand Prix race in the US where Red Bull and Alfa Touri compete with Honda engines.

“This has been an amazing Formula 1 season so far, and we are proud to make the Acura brand a part of the history of the iconic Formula 1 race in America,” said Masashi Yamamoto, Honda’s president of Formula 1:

“I’ve been a huge fan of Formula 1 my whole life”

Emile Corcourt, Vice President of National Sales, Acura, added: “I’ve been a huge Formula 1 fan my whole life, and as a kid growing up in Canada, I remember seeing Acura on Senna and Prost helmets at the Canadian Grand Prix.”

“Motorsports competitions are so important to a brand like Acura, we can no longer look forward to partnering with Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda for this race,” says Korkor.

Acura is primarily represented in the United States in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, where two Acura ARX-05s are used in the DPi class by Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing. Now follows the turn to Formula 1.