Orchard meadow now provides space for biodiversity – Adelsheim

Adelsheim. Anyone who has recently been on the road to Hergenstadt in Adelsheim will notice a vacant lot with a long hillside plot near the Ostbahnhof. On the side of the road, there is a sign announcing the upcoming development on the bottom of the slope. The upper slope, on the other hand, is part of an extensive landscape conservation measure. There, a meadow orchard covering about 3,000 square metres, including the adjacent stone beam, will be awakened from its slumber.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

machining help

On October 16, about a dozen hardworking assistants met on a volunteer day for landscape conservation. Climbing plants have been removed from old fruit trees and landscape maintenance materials have been removed from the area. Maschinenring Odenwald had already cleared building land with caterpillars, forestry tractors, saws, brush clippers, trees and shrubs.

The conservation campaign is financially and professionally supported by the City of Adelsheim and the Neckar-Odenwald-Kreis Landscape Conservation Society. Mayor Wolfram Bernhardt and LEV Managing Director Matthias Jorgowski insisted they help themselves.

Some of the neighbors were also busy. One resident reported that in the past a shepherd and his flock moved to the open spaces within the city. This is no longer possible today due to the neighboring buildings.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos3

AdUnit_2 . Content

The goal of the landscape conservation project is to restore the habitat function of ancient fruit trees with many tree cavities for birds, bats, and dead wood beetles. What is important is the combination of poor grasslands with shrubs, which must be restored after care. The group is rounded off by a stone bar made of reading stones as a relic from previous use and a larger nearby forest. Helmut Haber of the local Nature Conservation Society, who made a short visit to the Landscape Conservation Day, reported on several rare bird species. Due to the mosaic of different habitats, it sees a high biological quality after maintenance is carried out.

If there is another house on a vacant plot, then future landscape maintenance materials can only be moved up the slope, which is inconvenient. This is why the idea of ​​grazing appears again as in the past. With the Adelsheim State School Center for Environmental Education (LSZU) a partner for the future has been won. Department head Christian Buechner wants to make sheep grazing possible. In this way, the ramp can be kept open and no material has to be carried painstakingly from the surface to the top. In the future, LSZU Adelsheim would like to use the old orchards and stone rail for environmental education for school groups and teacher training. Early in February 2022, the nursing area will be expanded again to the adjacent property. To this end, another Landscape Conservation Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, to which volunteers have been invited. If the weather is not turned on, an alternate date is planned for February 19, 2022.