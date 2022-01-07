Australia tennis mistake triggers Djokovic deportation

Novak Djokovic is under deportation proceedings due to an error on the part of Tennis Australia (Tennis Australia), which has informed players since December and to the ATP itself that they can enter the country with medical exemption, as long as they have tested positive for COVID in the past six months, however, Since November 2021, the government has informed the organization that this option is no longer sufficient to enter the country.

daily Mail And other media outlets leaked documents revealing the Australian tennis mistake, which caused Djokovic to be isolated in a hotel, pending the resolution of his case. Before the court next Monday, January 10.

So Tennis Australia learned that Djokovic cannot enter Australia?

Yes, or at least that’s what the documentation shows. Australian government document has fOn November 29, 2021 and details that only foreigners who have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine will be able to enter Australia.

the The letter was signed by Greg Hunt, Australian Minister of Health, Which addresses the letter to Craig Tilley, CEO of Tennis Australia, and makes clear that those who contracted the virus six months ago are not exempt from quarantine to enter the country.

“the The Australian Border Force has warned that people should be fully vaccinated, As defined by ATAGI, for free entry into quarantine in Australia.

“On your specific questions, I can confirm that people who have contracted COVID-19 in the past six months and are seeking to enter Australia from abroad have not received two doses of a vaccine approved or recognized by the Therapeutic Products Administration nor considered completely immune.”And Refers to the document. We repeat that this happened on November 29.

And what did Tennis Australia do?

Despite the government’s response that it will not allow foreigners to enter without a full vaccination, the Australian Tennis Organization has sent a letter December 7, 2021 To the ATP and players’ association, where it has ensured that non-vaccinated people can enter the country without any problem, as long as they are proven to have contracted the Covid virus six months ago, and thus qualify for medical exemption.

“Recent infection with SARS-CoV-2 was confirmed by PCR (after July 31, 2021), Where vaccination can be postponed until six months after infection’, Refers to the character.

“If you fall into this category, please provide a tested PCR result for the first positive test, antibody levels if available, and evidence of any prior or subsequent vaccinations if relevant.” Refers to the document.

With this, tennis players had to show a certificate Medical exemption abroad and medical exemption signed by an Australian doctor or institution from the same countrys. And that’s what Djokovic did, based on the information the Australian Tennis Channel shared with him and the rest of the tennis players participating in the Australian Open, so now The ball will specifically go to Tennis Australia for deletion of information by the government.

Besides Djokovic, Czech tennis player Renata Vorakova She is in a similar situation, as she was not vaccinated and her visa denied, as well as the medical exemption, and there are said to be more cases like this before the Australian Open.