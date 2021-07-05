realme launched TechLife air purifier to get fresh and pure air

Oh really The world’s fastest growing smartphone brand for young adults. After the success of AIoT products in the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) segment such as smart wireless headphones, smart wearable watches, or smart care such as electric sonic toothbrushes, realme is committed to expanding AIoT products to answer lifestyle and cover all daily life New generation in Smart Home division Within realme TechLife with the latest products like realme TechLife Air PurifierFor good and clean air” It comes with easy to use functions. It can measure up to 330 m3/h CADR. Moreover, it can adjust up to 5 wind modes, including high-precision air sensors.

Not only does it make the air nice, the realme TechLife air purifier also answers all animal lovers. It helps reduce allergies for people with respiratory problems. Improve lung function make you sleep more restful and have good health in all lifestyles. Realme TechLife Air Purifier is available for only 3999 baht.You can try and own the product at realme Brand Shop and dealers across the country. You can follow more details at https://www.realme.com/th/brand

Suspension

Opinion











