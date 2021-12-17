Nadal loses against Murray in tennis comeback

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – 20-times Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal has suffered a defeat on his comeback in tennis after more than four months of injury.

At the Invitational Championships in Abu Dhabi, the 35-year-old Spaniard lost 3:6, 5:7 to Andy Murray, who was one year his junior. “It’s good to be back in competition,” Nadal said. “It’s a comeback for me, it wasn’t a bad match for me. I haven’t played a match in a long time, so the feelings are positive.”

