Realme 8 Pro is here in Indonesia on April 7, 2021, here are the full specifications

TRIBUNNEWS.COM Realme will soon present its latest mobile phone series, namely Realme 8 Pro Back home.

Realme 8 Pro comes with the latest innovation of 108MP Infinite Clarity Camera.

On the contrary Realme 8 Pro It comes with a bold infinite elegant design.

according to event.realme.com, Realme 8 Pro will soon be launched on April 7, 2021, coming to Realme Indonesia’s official YouTube at 14.00 WIB.

Realme 8 Pro is also equipped with Super AMOLED screen 6.4 inches, 6 GB of RAM.

Apart from the main camera, Realme latest mobile phone series is also equipped with an 8MP wide angle camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth camera.

Realme 8 Pro is also equipped with Qualcomm chipset Snapdragon 730G.

GPU Adreno 618 serves the graphics needs of mobile phones Realme 8 Pro this is.

Realme provides good gaming performance with 4,500 mAh battery support with 50W fast charging.

according to gsmarena.comHere are the full specifications Realme 8 Pro: