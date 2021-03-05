Microsoft has released Edge 89 with new features not found in Chrome

Microsoft continues to update its Edge browser with fast updates that bring with it the latest innovations in the Google Chrome browser (Chrome) along with unique features developed by Microsoft itself: the company Advertise In version 89 of its browser, based on Chrome 89 was released earlier this week But it does offer some bonuses:

The first, announced in December and was first available to beta testers, then gradually released to stable version users and now reaching everyone, is the ‘sleep mode’ of the tabs. This mode reduces the memory and CPU consumption of open background tabs by up to 16% and 26%, respectively. By default, tabs will be paused if the user is not logged in for 2 hours, but you can select settings to change this time to 5, 10, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 3, 6, or 12 hours.

The company asserts that, unlike the corresponding situation in many other browsers, freezing its tabs depends on reducing the background activity of the sites, and not on deleting them from the memory, so that as soon as the user finally clicks on the “anesthesia” tab, the site opens immediately. , And does not need to be updated. As with other browsers, paused tabs can be recognized by displaying their icon in grayscale.

Another additional function associated with tab processing is the ability to display it vertically on the side of the browser instead of displaying it in the usual horizontal form inside the window frame, which tends to get crowded when more than a few individual tabs are open. The new interface, which was tested about a year ago, allows for a list of vertical tabs to be displayed in a way that displays the site’s icons and names, or just icons, to save space on the screen. The vertical interface can be activated by clicking on the new button displayed at the end of the horizontal tab bar. Note that the TGspot test shows that moving tabs sideways does not increase the vertical space used to display sites, since the horizontal tab bar is not “narrow”, but only becomes an empty window frame.

The company also indicated that the browser should now open faster than before, with a difference of 29% -41%. However, faster startup actually changes the way some components are activated and how they open in the background of the operating system from the moment the computer is turned on. Additionally, the browser history interface now displays as a floating window from the toolbar instead of full screen, allowing you to search for closed or opened tabs on other devices connected to the same Microsoft account without opening the browser settings interface.

To excite users’ appetite for the following updates, the company has already revealed some details about them: First, the company scan Now a single button will center all installed extensions, as it does today in most other browsers, instead of “flooding” the toolbar with a separate button for each of the installed extensions; Second, I have worked for a long time on a capable new PDF reader, but it is not clear when it will be completed; And third, about a month ago, the company started testing a simple floating interface to manage active downloads, as opposed to managing cumbersome and current downloads in its browser.

