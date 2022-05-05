Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti talks about the end of his career – football

He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time and he knows: you should stop when the weather is nicer!

Carlo Ancelotti (62) has just won the Spanish championship with Real Madrid and is on the verge of entering the Champions League final with Real Madrid, so the Italian is talking about the end of his career.

“After Real Madrid, I will probably retire,” the former Bayern coach told Amazon Prime. However, with one very crucial restriction, because, according to Ancelotti, “If Real wants me to stay here for another ten years, I will do so. I will stay for another ten years.”

It seems that another club is no longer an option for the old coach, having already worked in all the major leagues in Europe. Ancelotti clearly has a weakness for the national team that has just qualified for the World Cup in Qatar: “Of course I would also like to coach Canada. They are doing their job well.”

However, his soft status in Canada is not a complete surprise. His wife, Marianne Barina McClay, is Canadian.

Otherwise, he would like to enjoy his retirement and do all the things for which there was not much time during his long and intense training career. “I’d like to be with my grandchildren, go on vacation with my wife. There are so many things to do that I had to put aside. I’ve traveled to many places I’ve never been before. I’ve never been to Australia before. I’ve never been to Rio,” Ancelotti said. De Janeiro never.

With each sentence you notice the longing for a life outside of football. Ancelotti: “I would like to visit my sister often. Unfortunately, I can’t do all that at the moment, so I have the day when I retire to do all these things.”

But before that, the important second leg of the semi-final in the first division against Manchester City and their coach Pep Guardiola (51) will be on the program today (from 9 pm on DAZN and in the live broadcast on sportbild.de). Despite losing 4-3 in the first leg eight days ago, the Spaniards are in a good position. One goal win is enough for overtime. With greater success, Real will be in the final and meet Liverpool there.