Real estate company Caruso invests in Bitcoin and Blockchain – Idealista / news

CarusoHeadquartered in Los Angeles, California, it is one of the largest and most successful real estate companies in the United States. Wholly privately owned, it owns and operates commercial and residential real estate throughout the United States. It specializes in building and managing malls housing the most important retail, dining and entertainment brands.

Convinced of developing cryptocurrencies, Caruso announced a few days ago To be the first American real estate company to make an initial investment in Bitcoin (BTC) As part of its strategy to allocate the capital reserve. In addition to this, Caruso has stated that he will accept bitcoins to pay for his residential and commercial properties.

The goal of the California corporation is To create an ecosystem geared towards digital payments It also includes building applications (dApps) based on Blockchain technology that will have the purpose of increasing the capacity of commercial services for the company itself.

Bitcoin storage and management technology will be provided by GeminiAnd the One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Gemini, headquartered in New York, has provided custody services for more than 30 digital currencies for years, including: Ehter (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Zcash (ZEC).

Bitcoin’s capital reserve is provided by Caruso in the first quarter of 2021, a period that made a lot of noise. Same choice he made Tesla, A company founded by Elon Musk, Which bought $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in February. It was in these hours that Tesla itself announced that the sale of part of it brought the company in revenues of $ 272 million, money that went to accumulate in the quarterly financial statements.

“Bitcoin has proven to be a good choice and a good way to allocate unused funds to day-to-day operations and generate a financial return. Tesla wants to maintain its long-term position in Bitcoin,” said Zachary Kirkorn, Tesla’s chief financial officer.

Caruso and Tesla enter the world of cryptocurrencies after companies like I can, Canadian FinTech, which announced, in December 2020, an investment of more than $ 1.5 million in Bitcoin, and a program of further investments in BTC throughout 2021. Little strategy, A software house that raised 90,000 Bitcoins on several occasions at a value in excess of $ 4.5 billion at the current exchange rate. Square, Led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, a digital payments company with more than $ 2 billion in bitcoin.