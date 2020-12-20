Ravens’ Mark Ingram healthily scratched for their Week 15 match with Jaguars

Todd Olszewski / Getty Images



The guard was officially changed at the back court at the Baltimore Ravens, with a former 1,000-yard contestant sent off to the sideline. When the crows released them Official idle list In the Week 15 match against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mark Ingram appeared at the top. It was not included in the injury report at all this week, which indicates a healthy scratch.

Ingram, who signed with Ravens before the 2019 season, only lunted 260 yards and landed on 63 jets this year. Being a healthy scratch isn’t too surprising from this move, as it took a backseat for another appearance on the list. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Ingram made an official debut as he was on the field with Lamar Jackson & Co. in his first surprise attack, but then ran off the field and never returned to the match. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPNRavens coach John Harbo said he had spoken with Ingram about his lack of time to play Monday night, but Ingram told Harbaugh not to worry about it.

Ingram had a superb first season in Baltimore in 2019, sprinting 1018 yards and 10 landings on 202 flights. But this year was different. While Jackson again leads all contestants with 793 yards and six touchdowns, Gus Edwards is just behind him with 536 yards and six touchdowns, and rookie JK Dobbins scored 504 yards and five touchdowns.

Dobbins, who was picked by Ravens in the second round of Ohio, has been coming recently. He has scored double-digit touches in three consecutive matches and has scored a rushing goal in each of his last three matches as well. Ingram is definitely the captain of this Ravens squad, but Harbaugh prefers to have Edwards and Dobbins going forward.