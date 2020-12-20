Man United’s McTominay makes history with an early double kick against Leeds

The Scottish international put the Red Devils in control in their first Premier League match against the Whites in 16 years

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay wrote his name in the history books when he became the first player in Premier League history to score two goals in the first three minutes of a match against Leeds United on Sunday.

Scotland International put United ahead with a low shot from 20 yards after just 69 seconds, the fastest goal for the Red Devils in the league against Leeds.

McTominay repeated the trick after a minute. Anthony Martial’s pass found the raging midfielder, who touched him masterfully first to get the ball off his feet before he shot past white goalkeeper Ilan Messler.

The goals were more suited to a skilled attacking midfielder, rather than someone known for his defensive abilities.

McTominay had scored just six goals in his previous 68 Premier League matches with the Red Devils, and his last goal was late in the Manchester Derby in early March.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team took the lead after a thunderous shot from Bruno Fernandes put the hosts 3-0 ahead after just 20 minutes. It was the first time Manchester United scored a hat-trick in a Premier League match since August 2006 against Fulham.

Things improved for Manchester United when defender Victor Lindelof struck his fourth goal from close range after Martial slammed a corner kick close to the post for Luke Shaw, the first time Leeds had conceded four goals in the first half in the Premier League.

Leeds responded before breaking Liam Cooper’s header, but Man United scored two more goals midway through the second half through Fernandez and Dan James.

The Portuguese international has now scored 29 goals in just 27 Premier League matches after joining the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Meanwhile, it was his first Premier League goal in 33 games since his last goal against Southampton in August 2019.

United would go on to win the match 6–2, and advance to third place in the Premier League table while they still have a match in hand with the rest of the top six.

The sure win will help counter critics who have questioned Solskjaer’s position in recent weeks, especially after the club’s exit from the Champions League.