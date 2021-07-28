On Wednesday morning David Raum, a resident of Fürth, retired with the German Olympic team, some 9,000 kilometers away, a trace of a possible successor appeared.

The left-back moved to TSG Hoffenheim this summer at a time when Kraichgauer and Middle Franconia were not expected to become league rivals.

From Forth’s perspective, this was of course a bitter loss in terms of the sport, so the people of Forth are working very hard to fill that gap. One lane leads to TSG Hoffenheim. Konstantinos Stavilidis has moved into the focus of the newcomer’s attention.

Business Lending is the Most Likely Option

The Greece international has been under contract with Hoffenheim since 2019, and his contract is valid until 2023. In Fürth’s view, a loan deal would be the most likely option.

The 27-year-old is still far from breaking under coach Sebastian Hoeness, last season the 1.78-meter left-footed player played just seven league games, three of which were in the starting lineup.

Forth has only Itter

There is currently only one coach left-back in the Forth squad, Luca Iter, so action is urgently needed in this position.