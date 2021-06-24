Rat epidemic, expelled hundreds of prisoners in Australia

Mexico City (Abro). The uncontrollable rat plague that has plagued Australia since last year, destroying crops, infesting homes and even climbing up people’s pants, has driven hundreds of prisoners from prison in New South Wales.

“The health, safety and well-being of staff and inmates is our number one priority, so it is important to act as quickly as possible to carry out repair work” of rat-bitten roofs and cables at the Wellington Correctional Center.

