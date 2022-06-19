Ragnarok 2 will arrive in 2023 on Netflix

With the publication of a new promotional image of Ragnarok 2 . recordAnd the Warner Bros. Japan The release date for the second season of the anime based on the manga has been revealed Shomatsu no Valkyrie From Takumi FukuiAnd the Shinya Omimura And the Chika Age.

New episodes will debut in the Netflix streaming catalog in 2023.

Below we can admire the main image of the second season of the anime, an illustration showing the characters of Lord Shiva and Lord Boda.

◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

# 終末 の ワ ル キ ー ー レ Ⅱ

2023 年 Netflix に て 独占 配 信‼️

＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿ ◢ 第 2 期 の 新 情報 を 解禁… ❗️ 新 キ ャ ラ ク ー ー ー 描 か れ た テ ィ ー ー ー ア 、 、

第 2 期 作品 イ ン ト ロ ダ ク シ ョ ン も 公開 🔥 詳 し く は 公式 サ イ ト へhttps://t.co/BcR4XXox30 pic.twitter.com/HZPHyhbGmZ – 「終末 ー ー ー レ」 ア ニ (ragnarok_PR) June 19, 2022

At the moment, no further details have been provided regarding the new season, and information that will arrive during the upcoming Anime Expo scheduled for July, especially regarding the work of the animation and whether this will be brought back to the Graphenica.

The first season of Record of Ragnarok, which was received mixed and in some countries such as India ensued bitter controversy, nevertheless scored a good approval rating on Netflix.

Shūmatsu no Walküre manga was launched in Comic Zenon in November 2017. Action in Italy (here’s our review) arrived in 2020 thanks to Edizioni Star Comics.

