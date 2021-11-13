Rafael Nadal shares his opinion on the racket

Rafael Nadal prematurely ended his participation in 2021 with a chronic foot injury that limited him to only seven official tournaments and knocked him out of Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

After a bit of treatment, the Spanish phenomenon has resumed training and will be back on the pitch at the Abu Dhabi Show next month. The former world number one is hoping to make it in time for the 2022 Australian Open, where he will be looking for his 21st birthday.

Grand Slam is about to get back to 100% shape. Mallorca has won the title only once in Melbourne, in 2009. The 35-year-old Iberian reached four more finals at the Australian Open, but had to go in 2012 (against Djokovic), 2014 (against Wawrinka), 2017 ( against Federer) and 2019 (again against Djokovic) give up.

Rafa’s presence in Australia indicates that the Manacor veteran has already been vaccinated because it is unlikely that someone who did not receive double the dose would be allowed into the country.

In this regard, Novak Djokovic’s participation in the first major tournament of the season is in great doubt. In a recent interview with Paddel magazine, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked if he’s ever played a paddle.

Nadal talks about paddles

“Honestly, I’m neither good nor bad at rowing,” Rafael Nadal told Padel magazine. Rafael Nadal is no stranger to venturing out of tennis and trying other sports.

The 35-year-old is an amateur golfer and has participated in several official tournaments. With that in mind, Nadal claimed that if he could play golf, he could one day engage in rowing as well. “I don’t know what the future will look like,” Nadal said.

“I will continue my tennis career. I love sports in general. I play golf. I think I will get a paddle, why not? I am sure I will have more time for other sports in the future.

The racket is growing and I think it will be fun because it is easier to play. Legendary American tennis player Billie Jean King, who has dominated women’s tennis for nearly two decades, has won 39 major titles (12 singles, 16 doubles, and 11 mixed doubles) and is considered one of the greatest players ever on the tennis court.

"They are all three different. I love Nadal. I met him when he should have been 14 or 15 in South Africa. I don't think he remembers it, but we do because they said he was the kid with the greatest potential. We looked at him and said, 'Oh my God!'" This guy is very kind."