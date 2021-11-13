COP 26 Climate Summit: Nothing new in Glasgow

Delegates fought for two weeks at the COP26 Climate Protection Summit in Glasgow. And if it doesn’t come as a big surprise in the last few hours, it will give birth to only one mouse again: Der The first draft of the climate protection agreement Professionals certainly expected it – it weakened under the pressure of several important raw materials countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia or Australia. In contrast, the disappointment among many participants from science or from environmental organizations is significant.

