Rafael Nadal continues to grow in Australia

Another step for Rafael Nadal. Spanish Repeat his best version until the end Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann (126th) 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 In the second round of the Australian Open.

The world number six added good sensations once again after tying 29 winning shots and making 25 non-compulsive fouls, to score his fourth straight win in 2022 that kicked off the title in Melbourne’s summer group.

The 30-year-old German tennis player came into the fray as one of the hottest names on his debut after sweeping all-new Australian Adelaide champion Thansi Kokinakis.

The spectators at Rod Laver Arena were shaken by the Spaniard’s dominance in a session marked by humid 30C heat, a condition that only increased Nadal’s display.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion warned at the start of the competition that expectations were lower this year after a long period of inactivity, but also stated that “in this type of tournament you never know because things change later”.

The Spaniard Hanfmann kept his hands tied despite the German inspiration in the early stages of the three sets and directed a backhand kick to his opponent with heavy forehands, as usual, to direct a match that confirmed his brilliance.

Nadal reached the third round in Pioneer Australian for the 16th time and only fell in the previous stages in 2016, after stumbling in his debut against fellow countryman Fernando Verdasco.