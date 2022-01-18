Raducano appreciates his first win in Australia

The British entered the Grand Slam area Emma Radukano The very young tennis player of Chinese and Romanian descent has once again found her natural habitat. After her amazing and uncommon trajectory at the last US Open where she lifted the title against all odds, Emma is back on the path to victory in her US Open debut. Australian Open 2022 With a big victory over the American Sloane Stephens. She generated a lot of expectations all these months, a lot was said about her and a lot of pressure was put on her shoulders. Raducanu highly appreciated this victory, even though he knows that this new season is above all a period of learning.

Home and away match against Stevens

“She came out really well and played a great first set. I executed my plan very well and didn’t make any mistakes. Sloan is a great champion and showed her fighting spirit in the second set. Her defensive playing skills were really inspiring to me and I tried to repeat it later. There were really long rallies. In the third set I was able to pull myself together and make fewer mistakes again and play tennis well and end up winning.”

A very important victory for your self-confidence

“It means a lot to me of course. It’s my first win at the Australian Open. I came here in the junior ranks and lost in the first round, so coming here and having my first win is something that makes me really happy. It’s something that makes me really happy. It was a huge step forward for me. Me coming to Australia and winning my first match against a player like Sloan. It’s a very tough competition in the first round. I haven’t played many previous matches so I am very satisfied with that. I was able to raise my tennis level very soon in the tournament.”

His vision for 2022

“2022 should be a learning year for me. Being in all these situations, winning a group and then having to go into a final group is something that goes along the way of accumulating experience and that way you are able to benefit from in the future. I try every match the same way, some The matches I play better than the others, but this is my first time in a final draw in Australia, I wanted to play really well.”

Little experience in night games

“It’s already past my bedtime. That’s something I have to learn too, about myself and what works best for me. Knowing how to deal with those games that end so late and games at night, and maybe not even go to bed early because the adrenaline is still in your veins It will be a good experience to learn from, I can’t talk much about it either because I only had a one night match before.”