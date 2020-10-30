Quezon County is under “red alert” because of “Rolley”

7 hours ago Dawn Davis
Quezon County is under "red alert" because of "Rolley"

Pagasa satellite image, as of 2:00 PM, October 30, 2020

Lucena City – As intense hurricane “Rully” (international name “Goni”) approached, authorities in Quezon put the entire province on red alert.

“As per Governor Danilo Suarez’s order, the entire province has already been put on high alert since 8 am (Friday),” Melchor Avenila Junior, president of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRMC), said in a telephone interview. .

The red alert is being raised in anticipation of impending emergencies requiring an urgent response. Under the red alert, operating and monitoring teams have to be on duty 24/7 to respond to emergencies and the potential deployment of assets and resources once the weather disruption worsens.

Avenela said authorities in all local governments in Quezon have already prepared evacuation centers in the event Rolly is infected with the county.

“We were closely watching Rolly’s path,” said Avenila.

Avinella said he briefed Sangonyang Banlalawigan Friday morning on the DPRK’s preparations to secure the safety of residents along the typhoon’s path and reduce the damage caused by the storm’s approaching.

The last hurricane {Quinta “(international name Molave) destroyed about 488 million pesos of agricultural crops and infrastructure in the province.

The Philippine Coast Guard has also stopped granting travel permits since Friday morning for naval vessels to leave the port in northern Quezon for the Bolillo Group of islands in the Pacific, according to Avinella.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Tropical Cyclone No.3 and 4 wind signals may be raised in some parts of the country in the coming days as the Roly intensity is expected to increase.

READ  Disney Globe reopens even as coronavirus situations soar in Florida and across U.S.

Two days later, Rully’s western direction will be determined and weather forecasts that the storm may pass between Aurora County in central Luzon and the northern part of Quezon.

LZB


Click Here For more weather related news.

read the following

Never miss the latest news and information.

participation in Inquire more To access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download early to 4 am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints and inquiries, call us.

More Stories

Beyonce’s sexy Mugler suit has been years in the making

3 hours ago Dawn Davis

Thomas Ravenell’s Return, Craig Conover’s Reaction and Sheep Rose

11 hours ago Dawn Davis

Crystal Palace has a hit prior to the wolves’ flight

15 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

More than 450 coronavirus cases have been added to Leicestershire tolls – and here’s where

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

CNN PR arrives at Breaking Point, and goes straight at Kirstie Alley

2 hours ago Neville Carr

SpaceX and NASA halted the launch of astronauts after entering the red paint of the rocket engines

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Report: Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Tests Positive For COVID-19 – WCCO

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Apple One is available now, combining Apple services into one subscription

2 hours ago Elena Rowse