Quezon County is under “red alert” because of “Rolley”

Lucena City – As intense hurricane “Rully” (international name “Goni”) approached, authorities in Quezon put the entire province on red alert.

“As per Governor Danilo Suarez’s order, the entire province has already been put on high alert since 8 am (Friday),” Melchor Avenila Junior, president of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRMC), said in a telephone interview. .

The red alert is being raised in anticipation of impending emergencies requiring an urgent response. Under the red alert, operating and monitoring teams have to be on duty 24/7 to respond to emergencies and the potential deployment of assets and resources once the weather disruption worsens.

Avenela said authorities in all local governments in Quezon have already prepared evacuation centers in the event Rolly is infected with the county.

“We were closely watching Rolly’s path,” said Avenila.

Avinella said he briefed Sangonyang Banlalawigan Friday morning on the DPRK’s preparations to secure the safety of residents along the typhoon’s path and reduce the damage caused by the storm’s approaching.

The last hurricane {Quinta “(international name Molave) destroyed about 488 million pesos of agricultural crops and infrastructure in the province.

The Philippine Coast Guard has also stopped granting travel permits since Friday morning for naval vessels to leave the port in northern Quezon for the Bolillo Group of islands in the Pacific, according to Avinella.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Tropical Cyclone No.3 and 4 wind signals may be raised in some parts of the country in the coming days as the Roly intensity is expected to increase.

Two days later, Rully’s western direction will be determined and weather forecasts that the storm may pass between Aurora County in central Luzon and the northern part of Quezon.

LZB





Click Here For more weather related news.

read the following