Beyonce’s sexy Mugler suit has been years in the making

“Beyoncé is our queen and this look is fitting for a queen,” said jubilant Mugler’s creative director and British-dressed militant Beehive member Casey Cadwallader. Vogue‘s December cover star. The stretchy nylon mesh bodysuit, made of 64 panels and took more than 100 hours to sew together, is a combination of underwear, underwear and sportswear that the designer has developed since Thierry Mugler handed him the reins home in December 2017.

“This suit is the great end to my retina journey,” explains Cadwallader on Zoom. Contour-hugging material was first formed as socks at the resort and Spring / Summer 2020 collections. Mugler customers set out to wear “strong and bold” pantyhose that didn’t break after wearing one, and demanded more. By fall / winter 2020, Cadwallader has created tops and dresses.

However, the Bay suit is an ambitious feat that will make even haute couture style cutouts scratch their heads with proportions. “It’s a structured, subtle yet flexible fit, and it’s a fun balance to achieve,” says Cadwallader, an undergarment and lingerie obsessed in his component talking about technical fabrication. “I love [Bey’s one-piece], Because it covers the entire body from neck to toe, but at the same time there is fragility and transparency that makes it very sexy. It’s a way to show the skin, but it’s also very safe at the same time. “

Attractive appearance, which combines absolute single layers with other double layers of transparency, is rooted in body positivity. “I want to create outfits that fit everyone,” says Cadwallader. “I do not believe in fashion that has one standard body shape that everyone should adhere to. Clothing should be more flexible and people should know that they are being thought about. [in design studios]. The beauty of Beyoncé’s suit is that it fits a person in two sizes up or down – something that was important to Cadwallader, after hearing horror stories from his mother and sister about changing clothes caused by poor-sized pieces of clothing.

“My version of the sexy is centered in the way a woman wants to portray herself,” the designer continues to talk about the values ​​underlying his high-octane fashions and hyper femininity. “instead of [clothing] Being sexy for someone else is sexy for yourself. ”Mugler has always been a bold house, and Cadwallader explains,“ It’s really important that we continue to be bold about what we suggest. ”Not surprisingly, his exploration of clothing that highlights the curves of the body has attracted a galaxy of other stars. (Miley, Kim, Ariana, we’re looking at you), and so is Beyoncé. Even less surprising is the fact that Cadwallader studied architecture at Cornell University, before cutting his teeth at Narciso Rodriguez, Lowe, and Acne Studios.

In addition to providing a glorious exclamation point at the end of his art manufacturing research, Vogue This December cover represents the next important moment in Mugler’s relationship with Beyoncé. The strong performer was the first person for whom Cadwallader created custom Mugler pieces when set home, and the pair have collaborated on multiple custom pieces – particularly on Bey’s On The Run II – since then. “This doesn’t change my reaction every time a request comes in,” says Cadwallader with a smile. “I put myself in pressure every time I wear one of my most important icons.”

As always, Cadwallader asserts that his business is “just an escort” to Mrs. Carter herself. Beyonce’s strength, mind, and beauty will be the most important message [of the Vogue cover]He bends down, “says chief Mugler man.

The December issue of British Vogue is on newsstands on November 6.

