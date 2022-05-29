Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Cookbook: Dishes from the Embassies

Platinum Jubilee Cookbook

When Queen Elizabeth II took the throne 70 years ago, the English food scene was pretty empty. Many foods were still legalized and the limited selection of ingredients available was a major challenge even for the most creative chefs. The typical dishes of other countries were mostly unknown, the oil was sold in small bottles mainly for medicinal use and the street food par excellence was fish and chips. Times have changed today, but the pleasure of sitting at the table and sharing a meal remains the same: even during royal visits, in fact, food plays a leading role. And so it will be during the festivities Platinum JubileeIt will start on June 5 and run throughout the month. For the anniversary, Jon Croft Editions has published an official recipe book: Platinum Jubilee Cookbookwhich collects a series of recipes from British embassies and diplomats around the world,”Some are authentically local, others proudly British, and still others are a mixture of British and non-British influences, often with special influences.‘, commented Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, signing the introduction.

embassies recipes

To write the book full of precious contents, historical references, and strange tales, it was just that Amir Kochia, a diplomat in the service of the Queen and gastronomic writer, who also ran from 2018 to 2020 a pop-up restaurant in London. It was he who had the intuition to dedicate dessert to Her Majesty in early 2021, becoming a co-founder of Platinum Pudding ContestThe contest among pastry chefs to elect a cake on the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign. Many quotes, photographs, stories of banquets in the palace and around the world, but also a great emphasis on the country’s typical products, those that made the history of national gastronomy, and received the honor royal orderEndowed by the royal family with a business marked by meticulous work and quality ingredients. A volume recounting the tastes and customs of political dinners, good manners and protocol: a portrait of an international high society, focusing on the many differences between guests from different countries, local variations and gifts chosen by local chefs. “What emerges from these seventy recipes offered by Her Majesty’s Ambassadors and High Commissioners” The author explainsIt’s a snapshot from the foreign service conducted by the most traveled king in history“.

Food as a diplomatic tool

Many different recipes are collected in the book,”Some served to the Queen or to other members of the royal family during their visits abroad, others were regularly present at Her Majesty’s birthday celebrations.“. But what is most surprising is the attention the royal family has always given to British producers, and the support of the most representative companies, from large and innovative companies to smaller local realities.”Defending the best UK products is a duty on British embassies to promote our history, culture and identitySo the book presentsA behind-the-scenes look at the work of the Queen’s actors and the important role food plays“.The true beauty of the table?”He knows how to break down barriers and build bridgesNot only that: During her State Department Culinary Diplomatic Partnership speech in 2012, Hillary Clinton stated that “Food is the oldest diplomatic toolIndeed, the art of diplomacy has always revolved around cooking, as well as the art of entertainment,”In the modern era more and more relevant“.

Real protocol and lists

And so, page after page, we discover how food has guided the history of international politics over the years. Of course with the necessary rules: At Buckingham Palace for example, state banquets include four dishes, beginning with soup and then fish (but not mollusks or crustaceans!), and one of meat, usually lamb, breast or chicken. The choices you make are dictated not by pomp or desire to perform, but by pure respect for the other, based on real bon tones: beef and pork are forbidden in many religions, and shellfish often cause allergic reactions, so accidents are best avoided . There are also side dishes of vegetables and desserts, sometimes followed by a selection of cheese. A list is often predictable, but no wonder: As foreign affairs writer Marie Dejjvsky argues, “If you think that diplomats’ dinners are always meager and even a little boring, ask yourself what is left on the plate after the most careful guest has chopped beef and pork, shredded oysters and shredded cheese.” At the moment, there is also interest in vegetable dishes, ”To respond to the climate emergencyIn 2021, for example, Belgian Ambassador Martin Schermann hosted a vegan and eco-friendly lunch at his residence with the environment minister, young activists, academics and representatives of NGOs.

Products promoted by the Queen

But what are the products of the royal family? jam Frank CooperFor example, it was first created in 1874 by Sarah Jane Cooper, the wife of the Oxford store owner who gave the brand its name. A recipe inspired by the mother’s recipe, and characterized by the presence of many pieces of rough fruit, which has won over the years many famous fans, such as explorer Robert Falcon Scott, who took it with him to Antarctica during an expedition to Antarctica, where the Antarctic was found. On a jar several years later, buried under the ice. He is also present in the famous film “A 007, from Russia with love”, but, as you know, James Bond is first of all a fan of martini, so waiter Salvatore Calabrese invented a mixture of two products, a breakfast martini. Another specialty worth mentioning is tea PG . TipsCreated in 1869 in Arthur Brooke’s Tea Shop in Manchester, the famous British brand was named after the abbreviation Pre-Gest-Tea, a moniker Mr. Brooke gave the product because he was convinced it could prepare the body for digestion; The word tips instead refers to the fact that only the best tea leaves are used, those on top.

Lemon and amaretti trifle وصفة recipe

The recipes in the book abound, but for the jubilee we’re leaving you with one of the official festive desserts, one created by competition-winning pastry chef Gemma Melvin.

To prepare the biscuit dough

4 eggs

100 grams of sugar

100 g flour

To prepare lemon curd

4 egg yolks

135 grams of sugar

85 g salted butter

peel 1 lemon

80 ml of lemon juice

For Jelly St. Clement

6 pieces of gelatin

4 lemons

3 oranges

150 grams of sugar

for cream

425 ml of cream

3 egg yolks

25 grams of sugar

1 tablespoon corn flour

1 teaspoon lemon extract

To make macaroons

2 egg whites

170 grams of sugar

170gm chopped almonds

1 tablespoon amaretto

ghee

For Mandarin Collies

1 kg of tangerines

45 grams of sugar

16 grams of arrowroot

juice of half a lemon

To decorate the chocolate

50gm mixed citrus peel

1 tablespoon sugar

200 gm white chocolate, cut into small pieces

to assemble

To prepare the biscuit dough

Preheat the convection oven to 180°C. Chinese greased biscuit dough with butter paper. In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar with an electric hand mixer for 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Using a metal spoon, gently stir in the flour. Divide between 2 sheets of bread and bake for 10-12 minutes or until both biscuit doughs are light brown and set. Sprinkle a little granulated sugar on two sheets of parchment paper, then flip them over onto the sugar paper. Peel off the paper from the underside and, while it’s still hot, roll them from the short end into a tight spiral with the help of the paper. Leave it to cool down.

To prepare lemon curd

Place the egg yolks, granulated sugar, butter, lemon peel, and lemon juice in a glass bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (do not let the bowl touch the water). Whisk until blended and again until thickened. This should take about 15 minutes. Pour into a clean bowl and set aside to cool.

For Jelly St. Clement

Soak gelatin flakes in cold water for 5 minutes. Using a potato peeler, peel 6 lemon slices and 6 orange slices and put them in a saucepan with sugar and 400 ml of water. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the fire and remove the peel. Squeeze the water from the gelatin and stir it into the pan until it dissolves, then let it cool. Squeeze the lemon and orange, so that you have 150 ml of lemon and orange juice. Stir in the pan, then strain the gelatin through a fine sieve into a jug and let it cool without letting it harden.

To make macaroons

Preheat the convection oven to 180°C. In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff. Gently mix the sugar and almonds. Add the amaretto and mix gently until you get a smooth paste. Place some parchment paper on a baking sheet and brush it lightly with butter or oil. Using a small spoon, place small mounds of the mixture about 2 cm apart, as they will expand during cooking. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

For Mandarin Collies

Put the fruit in a saucepan with the sugar and heat gently until it breaks down. Remove from heat. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold water, then add to the tangerine mixture. Add lemon juice and mix well before pouring into a large bowl. Let it cool.

for coating chocolate

If the candy is wet or sticky, sprinkle it with granulated sugar to absorb the moisture. Melt the white chocolate in a bowl by placing it in a saucepan of water while it gently boils. Pour white chocolate into a baking tray lined with parchment paper and sprinkle with candied fruit. Let it thicken, then crumble and turn into flakes.

crowd

Roll out the cooled cookie dough and spread with lemon curd. Roll it up again, cut one into 1 inch strips and place it upright around the bottom edge of the tray so that the swirl is visible. Cut the other roll into thicker pieces and use it to fill the bottom of the pan, making sure the top is roughly level with the fillets lining the edge. Use the incisors to fill in any gaps. Pour St. Clement jelly over the cookie dough layer and set aside in the refrigerator until completely set. It will take about 3 hours. Once solid, pour over the custard and arrange one layer of the macaroons, keeping a little more backing on the surface. Pour over tangerine coulis. In a large bowl, whisk the cream until smooth, then pour over the cole. Crumble the amaretti, set aside and garnish with chocolate chips.

Platinum Jubilee Cookbook, Amir Kotecha – Editor. John Croft Editions – £30 – p. 334 – in English

Sponsored by Michela Becky