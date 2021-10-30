Queen Elizabeth II will rest ‘at least’ two more weeks | United Kingdom | Buckingham Palace | NNDC | Globalism

The British Queen Elizabeth II Buckingham Palace said on Friday, after the King spent a night in hospital last week to get Preliminary tests.

“On the advice of the doctors who asked His Majesty to rest for a few days, the Queen has decided that she will continue to rest for at least another two weeks.”, the royal palace said in a statement.

After the first weeks of October with a busy schedule, Elizabeth II, 95, the longest-lived on the throne, spent a night in the hospital nine days earlier.

However, as Buckingham Palace specified on Friday, it will continue to be implemented “light duty”Like video hearings.

On the doctors’ recommendation, he also canceled two trips: one to Northern Ireland and one to Glasgow to participate, next week, in the climate summit in HIM-HER-IT.

the Queen “mintThe palace added: “They were forced to give up participation in the Memorial Festival, on November 13, which is dedicated to the memory of British and Commonwealth soldiers.

but “Keep the intention steady” To witness the event which falls on the Sunday of the remembrance, by day, around the coffin, in London, the institution specified in the manifesto.

No other details were provided about his health condition or about the tests that were conducted during his short stay in the hospital.

Doctors ordered her to rest on October 20, a day after a reception at Windsor Castle, where she was seen speaking with the Prime Minister, Boris JohnsonAnd with the American businessman Bill Gates.

Over the past few days, I’ve taken part in some video conferencing events from Windsor Castle, near London, such as the delivery of the Gold Medal for Poetry to English poet David Constantine, where she is seen smiling in a short video, on Thursday.

