France defeated Finland in the European qualifiers

After European Championship disappointment and five straight draws, France smiled again with a 2-0 win over Finland, This Tuesday in a qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, in a duel in which Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann, the author of the double, showed a great connection.

Sign up here to win sports online

Portugal beat Azerbaijan and tops Group A in the European Qualifiers

With this result, France consolidated its first place – the only one who qualified directly For the World Cup – in European Group D with 12 points, 7 points behind Tuesday’s rival and Ukraine.

At Groupama Stadium, on the outskirts of Lyon, 80 kilometers from his native Macon, Griezmann He got back his best version, the one that led France to the world title in 2018.

The midfielder who has closed in this window of international matches returns to Atlético after two years in Barcelona., his revenge in two decaffeinated matches against Bosnia (1-1) and Ukraine (1-1) have raised questions about his leadership at Bleus.

He scored the first goal (25) with a hidden shot from outside after it was combined with Benzema. He went to celebrate with his coach Didier Deschamps, Criticism also surfaced after the world champions were eliminated in the second round of the European Cup by Switzerland on penalties.

Already in the second half, the midfielder repeated (53) after another action led by Benzema. After letting two players run, he teamed up with Leo Dubois, the helper in a great introduction to Griezmann.

With this double, the 30-year-old (98 caps) scored 41 goals for the legend Michel Platini. Olivier Giroud leads – off this call – with 46 goals and historic top scorer Thierry Henry, who turns 51.