Bayern Munich-Werder Bremen match report, 11/21/20, German League

Goals by Maximilian Egstein and Kingsley Coman ensured they shared the spoils at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich lost points only for the second time this season, drawing 1-1 with Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Maximilian Egstein’s impressive goal gave the visitors a well-deserved lead late in the first half before the Champions fired through Kingsley Coman an hour later.

But they were unable to build on the equalizer as a continuous performance from Florian Kohfeldt’s men secured a deserved share of the spoils.

Werder traveled to the Allianz Arena after avoiding defeat in his previous four matches, although each ended in a draw.

With Bayern Munich having 10 consecutive wins in this match, he was expected to dominate the match, rather than giving up the best first-half chances.

However, the illustrious Manuel Neuer defeated Josh Sargent from close range early on, before Leonardo Bettencourt hit the sidelines when he could have done better.

Undoubtedly, the hosts’ tempo was damaged by Teo Hernandez’s early injury, a blow that saw Leon Goretzka advance and change both Javi Martinez and David Alaba.

Werder took advantage of this uncertainty at the back as Sargent stormed from behind the wing under Martinez and Alaba, before retreating to Egstein back home before the end of the first half.

Melot Rachica was supposed to be the second shortly after the restart, taking too long in a one-on-one position, prompting Douglas Costa to respond by breaking the bar with skewed effort.

It was the start of a long-awaited period of pressure from Bayern, which finally came to light when Koeman sent a cross pass to Goretzka into the right wing at the back post.

However, despite introducing Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry off the bench, Hansi Flick’s men struggled to make a lot of note in the last half hour.

In fact, Neuer had prevented the guest from snatching the win via Sargent five minutes before normal time.

what does it mean?

Bayern’s grip on top spot in the Bundesliga has been loosened due to the drop in points, with RB Leipzig now able to tie if they beat Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Werder remains in the middle of the standings thanks to a fifth straight draw.

Friedel keeps Bayern in trouble

Any team that stopped Bayern Munich’s victory at home would need to defend well and Werder definitely did, with Marco Friedel picking the three at the back.

The Austrian led his team in tackles (four), clearance (nine) and interceptions (three) to help ensure Robert Lewandowski failed to score in the Bundesliga match for the first time this season.

Alaba suffers after the switch

David Alaba’s life may not have been easier with the early move from center back to left-back, but the defender remained below his usual standards.

He won only 33 per cent of his duels, made no interventions or interceptions, and lost possession 20 times – more than any other player at Bayern Munich.

What’s Next?

Bayern will return to the Champions League matches on Wednesday when they host Salzburg, while Bremen’s next game in the German league will be away from Wolfsburg on Friday.