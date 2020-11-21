Quavo denies sleeping with Reginae Carter after a comedian asked him on Instagram Live

Quavo He wipes out his name after someone asked him about his claims he slept with him Regina Carter.

During Verzuz’s legendary battle on November 19 between rapper Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane, celebrities and fans alike were writing thousands of comments addressing their enthusiasm about the upcoming fight. However, some of the comments shared among viewers weren’t about the battle at all and were actually quite chaotic.

Kansas City social media personality and comedian Gerald Houston has been one of those people who have been hunting for celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Ja Rule and Takeoff from rap group Migos. But what really surprised people was his comment directed at another person Migos member, Quavo.

he is WroteQuavohuncho u, are you still f-cking colormenae?

Social media users went crazy after seeing the comment and took to Twitter for some answers.

Quavo saw all the hype that was happening on Twitter and decided to tackle the rumors.

He tweeted, “Crazy Internet Man Not Weezy Daughter No! ❄️🤞🏾.”

Quavo’s use of emojis might be his way of saying he’s getting ahead of strong with “Icy Girl” Saweetie, a rapper he’s been dating for about three years now.

His response to not having any relationships with Regina appears to be linked to his respect for her father, rapper Lil Wayne.

Back in May, the rapper “Workin Me” join Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio on Apple Music, where Quavo said his inspiration to come back and get his testimony was Weezy.

Two years ago, Quavo got together with several rappers to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the popular album “Tha Carter 3”. They all praised using their child’s photo instead of Wayne’s picture in the front of the album and described how they felt about the project when they heard it.

Quavo Wrote“Lil Wayne is a Hell Artist. He and the Hot Boys have inspired me in many ways. The Hot Boys have influenced us to be a group. -Quavohuncho #ThaCarterIIIAnniversary”

Regina took up the rumor on Twitter a day later.

She tweeted, “Hey guys … let’s not run with a story created in the VS comment area by someone I don’t even know … It’s really sick how miserable people can be. Lots of fake news.”

She, like Quavo, is focused on her love life. Earlier this month, she spoke with TV host Wendy Williams, when she revealed that she was trying to rekindle her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, rapper YFN Lucci.

She stated that she is currently focusing on herself and her “relationship with YFN Lucci”.