Qatar 2022: Japan and Saudi Arabia qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and Australia will go to the qualifiers | RMMD | international football

two more. The Japanese football teams And the Kingdom Saudi Arabia Today, Thursday, they confirmed their classification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the end of the year thanks to the “Samurai Blue” victory over Australia (0-2), which also automatically gave the card to the Saudi national team before playing against China. . Australia awaits in the qualifiers with one look at CONMEBOL.

The Japanese will play the World Cup for the seventh time in a row, after they scored the three points against the national team in the last breath, who needed to win to preserve their qualifying options for the last day, but fell at the Accor Stadium in Sydney with two goals from. Kaoru Mitoma in the 89th and 94th minutes.

Now, the Australians will have to go first to the play-off in June against the third in the other group, who will face the fifth South American qualifier winner for the ticket. Put that at the current time (before the last double date) of Peru national team.

In addition, victory has been placed Japan Temporarily as leader with 21 points in Group B and also caused Kingdom Saudi ArabiaIn 19th place, he will qualify automatically without having to actually score goals on his visit to China and join hosts Iran and South Korea as representatives from Asia. The Green Falcons will repeat their presence after Russia 2018, in their sixth appearance in the World Cup.

This is how the confrontation goes in Asia

With everything in group B already decided, the identification of things in group A will begin this Thursday. In this key, South Korea and Iran have already qualified for the World Cup, but the third team that will play against Australia and then fight with South America for a ticket is still not decided.

In the absence of two dates for the end of the qualifying round in “A”, The United Arab Emirates This position is almost certain. The Arab national team will participate for the first time with Argentinian coach Arrobarina (former Boca Juniors) in this last double date. Iraq will be the rival for the first time in the “Basque”.

