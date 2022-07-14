Pyramid of Power in Fortuna Dusseldorf: Hoffmann is the big boss! | Sports

Fortuna spreads his strength on the field on many shoulders!

For the first time, in Düsseldorf there are six professionals on the team board. Coach Daniel Tyon (47) is giving responsibility to more players on his team.

Build pyramid of power appears!

Stage 1: the boss

Andre Hoffmann (29) is the new leader – undisputed. No other player consistently performs as well. The defense minister is particularly impressive off the field. What Hoffman says in interviews and in the dressing room, and how he says it, not only inspires Theon. Absolute leader. That’s why everyone follows him.

Level 2: Vice Presidents

Rowan Hennings (34) and Marcel Sobotka (28) are representatives of Hoffmann. Hennings also appears as the leader of the outside world, and Sobottka is highly recognized, especially in the dressing room.

Thioune had his first conversation with substitute goalkeeper Raphael Wolff (34) – even before he even started at Fortuna. Now making him a member of the team council, Wolf has been close to Thioune since day one. As a treasurer, the goalkeeper has a certain authority by nature, but as someone who is also very well known – and not only in Thioune. He is similar to Mathias Zimmermann (30 years old), who is a role model in his attitude.

Jordy de Wijs (27) and Shinta Appelkamp (21) are the high hopes for promotion. Your performance will be critical throughout the season. Thioune removed Appelkamp from the team board to ease the burden on him. That is why, like de Wiggs, he must now shine on the pitch.

Level 3: Commander

Daniel Jenczyk (31), Nicholas Javuri (27), Tim Oberdorf (25) and Florian Kastenmaier (25) should be leaders because of their position, skills or personality. Oberdorf also points out that if he is allowed to play – more of the other three should come.

Stage 4: Subordinate

Newcomers Benjamin Buckley (20), Kuba Piotrowski (24), David Konaki (25), Emmanuel Ioha (24), Christopher Peterson (27), Ao Tanaka (23), Felix Klaus (29) and Christoph Klarer (22) play sports High priority – but no boss tasks. Nor did the younger players on the team, of course.