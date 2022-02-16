Putin and Bolsonaro meet in Moscow to strengthen strategic cooperation

The Brazilian president arrived in the Russian capital despite US pressure to suspend the trip due to tensions in the region over the crisis in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, will hold a meeting on Wednesday in Moscow, where they will address issues related to strengthening bilateral relations.

Bolsonaro Origin This Tuesday to the Russian capital, despite pressure from the United States to suspend the flight, due to tensions in the region. According to Bolsonaro, the interest of the summit, which was scheduled long before the crisis in Ukraine, Will focus on bilateral trade.

Kremlin communication The meeting is expected to address issues such as strengthening Russian-Brazilian strategic cooperation, developing cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural fields, as well as major issues on the international agenda.

Earlier, the Brazilian President indicated that the purpose of his official visit to Moscow is to discuss Bilateral cooperation in areas Farmingthe energy and the Defense.

For his part, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, qualified The meeting as “a good opportunity to exchange views on the most important topics of global news.”

Besides, it Submitted That Bolsonaro met the head of the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament), Vyacheslav Volodin, and that he is participating in a meeting between businessmen from the two countries. The South American president will travel to Hungary on Thursday, where he will meet the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban.