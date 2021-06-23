Facebook: How to give movement to your profile picture | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

social network Facebook social networking site It is an application that has practically everything, we can post photos and videos, do live broadcasts and buy products through the Marketplace, among other things. Although the app created by Mark Zuckerberg has good functionality, many of these functions go unnoticed because they are hidden among its settings.

This is the case of a tool that allows you to change your static profile picture to one with movement. The trick is simple and you don’t need to install additional apps that take up storage space on your iPhone Android or iOS mobile device.

It is important to clarify that we can only perform this function from a mobile device but not from a desktop or laptop computer; As we said before, it can be on either Android or iOS.

Follow these steps to get an animated selfie

The first procedure is to go to Google Play or App Store to update Facebook social networking site .

. Now, log in and head over to your profile picture and tap on the camera icon.

A small window will open with 5 options, we have to choose “Record a new profile video”.

Record a new profile video (Photo: Mag)

We recorded the video but bearing in mind that we can only post 7 seconds in our profile picture.

We press accept and Facebook social networking site It will show us a preview of what it will look like.

It will show us a preview of what it will look like. In addition, there are two additional options, “Edit” and “Use temporarily”.

At first, we can trim the video and remove the audio.

In the second we choose how long we want the video to be in our profile, it can be: 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or customize the date.

Finally, we press “Save”.

‘Edit’ and ‘Use Temporarily’ (Image: Mag)

Do you have problems with Facebook social networking site And you can’t download the updated version? If you are having problems downloading the app, check your internet connection. For best results, connect to a Wi-Fi network before downloading. If you can’t solve this problem, tap Here.