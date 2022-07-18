Projects in rural areas of Brandenburg receive state funding

The project is one of 71 projects that will receive state funding. It aims to make the elderly, those in need of care, as well as children and youth more mobile in places where public transportation is no longer available.

Auckland municipality at the northern tip of Brandenburg has a population of 16 people per square kilometre, and is particularly sparsely populated. "The wolf is waiting for the land," says Mayor Matthias Schelling, self-deprecating. As local public transportation was closing more and more, and the bus only going through some of his 11 villages twice a day, Schilling had an idea. The ride-sharing service for electronic cars aims to make people more mobile. If you don't have a car or can't drive one, you should be able to use this option.

Mayor Schilling’s e-car-sharing project has received government funding. The state contributes 58,500 euros for the purchase of the car, which in the future will drive mainly the elderly and those who need doctor’s care or shopping, as well as children and young people who want to go to the neighboring town for music lessons or the pool. The car—Schilling has a station wagon in mind—must be driven by volunteers.