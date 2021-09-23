Plot, teaser and release date of a Netflix documentary about Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ life has become a Netflix document. The streaming platform today posted a teaser for the new project that will bring to the small screen life, career, but above all, the battle of the Queen of Pop, and future wife of Sam Asgari, against her father’s legal protections. titled Britney vs Spears It will highlight many issues related to the singer’s private life and maintenance that have filled the pages of global media in recent years, as they launched the hashtag #freebritney. It all starts with a sound, lasts for a few seconds, with the words of a translator darling again In a letter left on the lawyer’s answering machine. A January 21, 2009 phone call became the teaser for the new Netflix documentary on Spears, which goes around the world with over a million and a half views in just a few hours.

Here is the trailer for Britney vs. Spears

When Britney Spears’ Documentary Releases on Netflix

A new Netflix title dedicated to the American pop star and her legal battle against her father’s protection will be released on Netflix on September 28 in all countries where the service is active.