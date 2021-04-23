Prince Harry traveled to the UK to attend his grandfather’s funeral, and presumably he returned in the summer to unveil a statue of Princess Diana.

The Queen and Prince Harry in 2019 (Shutterstock)

The Prince Harry He returned home to California after spending nine days in United kingdom To attend the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the house where he lives Megan Markle And his son, Archie, in Montecito earlier this week, this has been confirmed Independent, After he offered condolences to his grandfather.

This visit was the first time Harry had seen his family in person after his interesting and Meghan interview Oprah Winfrey In March, they criticized the royal family.

Now, Omid Scobey, author Searching for freedom , I mentioned on Harper’s Bazaar A source close to Harry said that during the trip he met the Queen alone on two separate occasions before returning to Santa Barbara.

“This trip was a tribute to the life of his grandfather and to provide for his grandmother and his family,” the source told the magazine. “It was a family-centered period of time.”

However, reports of peace talks during his visit were reportedly inaccurate. Saturday broke the ice for future talks, but the outstanding issues were largely unaddressed. The family put their problems aside to focus on what matters. “

While in the UK, Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage, the house he previously lived in with Meghan before moving to the US in 2020.

During his stay, he saw several family members, including Princess Eugenie and her newborn son, following government isolation guidelines.

Prince Harry is believed to be returning to the UK this summer to unveil a statue Princess Diana, As he will join his brother in a rescheduled party starting in 2020 at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

Megan, who is pregnant with the couple’s first daughter, did not obtain medical clearance to travel to the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, so she monitored the service from her home.

It is currently unknown if she will return to the UK with Prince Harry, although her due date is expected to fall in the summer, so that may not be possible.

The couple confirmed that they were expecting a baby girl during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in early March, but did not disclose further details about Meghan’s due date.

