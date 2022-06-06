Prince Harry and Meghan Markle host Lillipet’s ‘cozy’ first birthday party

advertisements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw a ‘cozy’ birthday party on Saturday for their daughter Lillipet.

A source told The Sun, “It was pretty cool and had everything you’d expect from a kid’s birthday party.”

“But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was that it was very relaxed and informal, with people free to come and go as they wanted.”

According to the outlet, Harry’s three cousins ​​Zara Tindall – Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1 – attended the simple party, along with their other first cousin’s daughters Peter Phillips, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

In particular, Prince George and Princess Charlotte or their younger brother Prince Louis were not present. The eldest sons of Prince William and Kate Middleton have been busy making a surprise appearance during an official visit to Wales.

Lilibet’s informal garden party was held at Frogmore Cottage – the home Harry and Meghan first shared as newlyweds – and included everything from birthday cake and balloons to party games and snacks.

Lillibit’s cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, did not attend the party

Lillipet’s birthday, June 4, was also celebrated by members of the royal family via social media over the weekend.

“I wish Lilibet a happy first birthday!” Great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, wrote with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Twitter: “Wishing Lillipet a Merry Christmas, made one today! 🎈”

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also stepped in, writing: “Wishing Lillipett a happy first birthday today! 🎂”

Meghan and Harry attended the National Thanksgiving Service at St Paul’s Cathedral WireImage

This trip to the UK marked Lillipet’s first visit to her father’s homeland since her parents left the royal family and moved to California in 2020, and it was a smooth journey for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They were absent from the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the troop parade and were only seen at Thanksgiving Mass on Friday at St Paul’s Cathedral, when they were booed by the crowd standing outside.

