President of the Southern Border of the United States resigns

WASHINGTON, November 13 The White House accepted the resignation of Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Chris Magnus on Saturday night, days after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas called for his resignation.

“I am offering my resignation, but I wish you and your administration the best for the future,” Mangus, who was the chief administrator of the southern border of the United States, wrote in the resignation letter published by President Joe Biden’s spokesman, Karen Jean. Pierre.

Appointed by President Joe Biden, Magnus was confirmed in office in December 2021 by the US Senate, a position he came to when he was the police chief of the border city of Tucson, Arizona.

The former CBP director indicated last Saturday that he has no intention of resigning, Mangus himself told the Los Angeles Times. The official was criticized internally for not having contact with the agency by not participating in some meetings and publicly for his handling of the US-Mexico border.

Immigration was one of the main issues in the recent US election campaign, with Republicans accusing Joe Biden’s government of not doing enough to control the wave of pandemic-induced immigration that has taken place in recent months from Latin America to the USA. .

The Democrats have already won 50 seats in the Senate, allowing them to retain control of the legislature, in a victory for the Biden administration.

The composition of the House of Representatives has not yet been determined: US media projections indicate that the Republicans have 211 of the 218 seats needed to obtain a majority in the House, while the Democratic Party has won 204. EFE

