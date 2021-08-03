Netflix, in the new video we have all the movies that will arrive in August 2021 on the platform!

While waiting to leave for the holidays (or again), invent something so you don’t get bored during August evenings spent at home: a good movie is always a good idea, as newcomers in the catalog remind us Netflix Expected in the weeks leading up to the September restart.

While Netflix launches a hard line against unvaccinated employees, so news for all tastes continues to reach the platform: let’s consider for example the cartoon, represented by vivo, a new creation of Sony in South America, but also in the inevitable Sweet Girl cinema, which will surely delight fans and fans of Jason Momoa.

Boy exit Fans of Grey’s Anatomy will instead find their sweetheart Sandra Oh, while Post Mortem presents itself as an undiscovered blend of horror, drama, and comedy. Eye, of course, also to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a cosmic animated film created by Andrzej Sapkowski that focused on On the character of Wissemer, one of the greatest absentees from the first season of the Netflix show with Henry Cavill.

This, however, is just some news Waiting for you in August: For the rest, you just have to refer to our video. In the meantime, here are the most-watched Netflix movies and series of 2021.