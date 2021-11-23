Power Rangers comes with a new world on Netflix

Sarah Jonathan Entwistle, former author of the Netflix series The end of the F***ing world, To bring a new universe dedicated to power Rangers.

Netflix and Power Rangers will collaborate in the future to revive the franchise

Michael Lombardo, President entertainment one, revealed to final date saying:

Since we started organizing power Rangers With Jonathan, we thought of a global approach. It’s not just a show, it’s a show followed by movies and some kids’ shows. We have found a great partner who will work with him. touch the iron. Netflix is ​​excited, we’re excited, and we hope to bring you new information soon.

On the same occasion, Lombardo also revealed that Netflix is ​​developing new projects related to the Dungeons & Dragons games and Monopoly, also owned by Hasbro.

Entwistle then confirmed the news shortly after, adding: “I think the secret has now been revealed! The new world of Power Rangers is coming to Netflix!”

I think the cat is out of the bag! The new world of Power Rangers is coming to Netflixhttps://t.co/saiCt20gBO – Jonathan Entwistle (@jonaent) November 22 2021

While you wait to see what the future holds for Power Rangers, let us know what you think of the deal with a comment below!