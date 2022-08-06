Possession of Gustavo Petro: Presidents, Foreign Ministers and other invited delegations begin to arrive in Bogotá

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, and his Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero have arrived in the country to join the presidential leadership dispatch that will be held next Sunday in Bogota. They were received by Deputy Foreign Minister Francisco Echeveri in Katam. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

within hours of Gustavo Pietro Origo takes over the presidency, Delegates, Heads of State, Foreign Ministers and other government guests from other countries of the world have begun to arrive in the country and will be present at the opening ceremony of the person who will lead Colombia between 2022-2026.

For example, according to the State Department, during the night of Friday, August 5, they arrived in Colombia. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez accompanied by his Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero. The Argentine president was one of the first to congratulate Petro on his victory in the second round of the presidential elections, and now he confirmed at the last minute his attendance.

Former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner refused to attend Juan Manuel Santos’ inauguration, but In 2018, Mauricio Macri, who is the head of a current opposing President Fernandez and linked to President Duque, was present.. On this occasion will be present Alberto Fernandez, who came to power under the patronage of Cristina and is more in line with Petro’s policies.

Likewise, on behalf of the government of Najib Bukele, in El Salvador, the Vice-President of that country, Felix Oloa, arrived and was received by the outgoing Deputy Foreign Minister of Colombia, Francisco Echeveri.

The former president arrived in Colombia from Paraguay Fernando Lugo, He was received by the Director in charge of the US State Department, Luis Antonio Demati. Here is the official photo of the meeting:

Similarly, Dimati was greeted by Mario Simoli, Interim Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), who also stood up with a smile.

Also arriving in the country, which will soon be headed by Petro and his deputy, Francia Marquez, Ibero-American Secretary General – SEGIB, Andrés Allamand, who was received by Colombian Alicia Alvaro, diplomat and consulate.

El Dorado Airport, in Bogota, was also the venue for the reception of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nikola Silakovic, who was also welcomed by Ambassador Francisco Echeveri.

Colombia’s relations with abroad have been strengthened. Proof of this is that the countries of Asia and the Middle East will bring the land of coffee to see Petro become president on Sunday. One of these countries is Iran, and its vice president is already in Bogota. This is Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini whom Echeveri received.

Although Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, will not come to Colombia to see his counterpart take office, he has sent his foreign minister: Carlos Alberto Franca, who arrived at the Catam base on Friday night.

The last person to attend was a president who shares Gustavo Petro’s ideology: Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who is also pictured with the national ambassador.

The other participants in the grand event, which will take place in Bolivar Square, in the center of the Colombian capital on Sunday, August 7, are:

New guests are expected in the next few hours: President Luis Ars Catacura will arrive from Bolivia, who was brought to power in 2020 by the Movement for Socialism, the same political party as Evo Morales, who did not attend Juan Manuel Santos’s inauguration but did attend Ivan Duque Marquez’s inauguration.

Former President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, was present in the country at the 2014 and 2018 inauguration. As for the possession of Gustavo Petro, the actress will be the wife of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. and the nation’s first lady, Beatrice Gutierrez Muller.

