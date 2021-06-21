Portugal issues first licenses for bitcoin exchanges

Portuguese Central Bank Breakdown Cryptocurrency exchange licenses Criptoloja and Mind the Coin. The trading platforms have been identified as “Virtual Asset Service Providers”.

Criptoloja President Pedro Borges said in a comment CoinDeskThe Bitcoin exchange submitted an application on September 29, 2020 and obtained its license approximately nine months later.

“It has been a long journey. Being the first regulated stock exchange in Portugal means a lot,” added the CEO.

According to Borg, Criptoloja will start trading “in the next few weeks”. Bitcoin exchange clients can already create accounts.

The CEO added that Criptoloja will bring together Portuguese people who want to invest in cryptocurrencies but are reluctant to open a portfolio on foreign exchanges.

At the end of April 2021, the Executive Director of the Central Bank of Portugal said قال money live Upon receiving five requests to register bitcoin exchanges. In September 2020, the regulator transferred authority to supervise virtual asset management firms.

Remember that in May 2021 the trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges was Crossed $2 trillion for the first time.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – Top news, charts and opinions.

Found an error in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER