Porsche presents its plans for Formula 1 with Red Bull

Porsche’s plans to enter Formula 1 by buying half of Red Bull are already very concrete. According to a media report, this resulted from an application that the companies had to submit to the competition authority for project approval. A Red Bull Racing spokesperson confirmed Zuffenhausener’s intention.

According to Australian website Motorsport.com, Morocco in North Africa is one of the countries where permits for the project must be obtained. Documents filed there show that Porsche is planning a 10-year deal with Red Bull, which includes buying 50 percent of Red Bull, which builds the chassis for the Formula 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing team. She added that the partnership will also include an actual Formula 1 team.

What brand does the driver choose?

Details of the deal’s structure have yet to be negotiated, people familiar with the matter say. It seems that there are still questions about how much technology Porsche will provide to Red Bull Racing. It is also unclear which brand drivers will ultimately be able to choose. They say a deal could be reached by the end of the summer.

“The companies are still in constructive talks,” a Porsche spokesman said. No final decision has yet been made.”

Rumors of a possible entry for Porsche into Formula 1 have been around for years. Porsche managers have already indicated a possible entry in 2010. The decision was made in April when the VW Group’s board of directors approved plans for Porsche and Audi to join the company.

In May, outgoing Volkswagen president Herbert Diess confirmed that Porsche had already begun developing a similar engine. From September 1, Dess will be replaced by Porsche boss Oliver Blume.

“Biggest Marketing Platform for Premium Vehicles”

“We assume that in 2026, 2028 Formula 1 racing will remain the greatest motorsport spectacle in the world, even more so than it is today,” Diess said at the time. “It will be bigger in China, bigger in the United States. And with it the largest luxury car marketing platform.”

From 2026, Formula 1 will tighten engine requirements, among other things so that racing cars can be driven on synthetic fuels. The rule change presents a rare opportunity for a team like Porsche to break into a sport that Mercedes has dominated in recent years. Porsche was already active in Formula 1 from 1957 to 1964, but then dropped out due to high costs.

Porsche returned to the racing series in 1983 as a supplier of turbocharged V6 engines to McLaren. Porsche-powered McLarens won the constructors’ championship in 1984 and 1985, as well as 25 singles victories from 1984 to 1987, driven by Alain Prost with 19 and Niki Lauda’s six before the brand was retired for a second time.

Final confirmation from Porsche on how and when the company will enter Formula 1 remains elusive. Porsche said the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Board will need to finalize the requirements for the new engine before the company releases details.

(Bloomberg)