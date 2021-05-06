Pope Francis receives the President of Switzerland

On the day that 34 new recruits from the Swiss Pontifical Guard took an oath of allegiance to the Pope and the Church, Guy Parmelin, on Thursday May 6 at the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, received the President of Switzerland (officially, the Swiss Confederation).

The Swiss President also met with Vatican Foreign Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Minister for State Relations, Bishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

The press room of the Holy See declared, through a statement, “During the talks that took place in a friendly atmosphere, in addition to a reminder of the generous service rendered by the Swiss Papal Guard on the day of the new constitutional oath. The members expressed their satisfaction with the good relations and fruitful cooperation between the Holy See and Helvetic Federation. ”

“In the context of the last centenary of the resumption of diplomatic relations, the desire to strengthen this mutual cooperation on major international issues and in areas of common interest was reaffirmed.”

This meeting comes as part of the swearing-in ceremony for the new Swiss Guard. The new recruits attended mass at 7:30 this morning at the altar of the Holy See in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

After that, Pope Francis received them in the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, where he reminded them that “the tasks of the Swiss Guard, although of a military nature, constitute a special service for the Supreme Pontiff and the Holy See of the Holy See.” For the benefit of the whole Church. “

He also thanked them for “choosing to dedicate a few years of your existence in the generous availability of the Successor of Peter and the ecclesiastical community.”

The day before, Wednesday May 5, the new Swiss Guard laid a wreath in the Roman Martyrs’ Square in memory of the 147 Swiss soldiers who died defending Pope Clement VII during the sack of Rome in 1527.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place this afternoon at 5:00 pm local time, at the Monastery of San Damaso in the Apostolic Palace.