Polish favorite at Wimbledon – Swiatek in Barty’s footsteps – twice as fast – Sports

Dominating the season, Iga Swiatek has a negligible turf track record. But the Pole knows how to win Wimbledon.

She is currently the biggest player in women’s tennis: Iga Swiatek. The Pole can look back on a winning streak of 35 matches and has won the WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome as well as the French Open in Paris during this time.

It is not yet possible to estimate what the 21-year-old pilot will look like. After winning at Roland Garros, Swiatek skipped the preparatory tournaments for Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury. But it can also be a precautionary measure after the last few severe months.

Caption: She can do it on the lawn too

What will Iga Swiatek show at Wimbledon in 2022?

Imago / Shutterstock / Javier Garcia



Only 7 matches won on turf in pro

At Wimbledon will still All eyes are on Swiatek. The lottery was good for her. Round one against 25-year-old designer Jana Vet (WTA 252) of Croatia (Tuesday 2:30 p.m. at Central Court) signals an easy start to the tournament according to the paper format. In the quarter-finals, she could face the two-time world champion Jessica Pegola, the world number nine.

Caption: Grass training instead of matches

Iga Swiatek during a session at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Imago / Shutterstock / Javier Garcia



Anyone who can look at a winning streak like Swiatek is automatically one of the best candidates. The world number one has all the hilarious qualities to keep her opponents off the court on Church Street (see SRF tennis commentator Stefan Leniger’s rating in the video above). Mentally, the two-time winner in Paris is one of the best anyway.

However: On the WTA tour, no love affair between Swiatek and the grass courts was developed or developed. Since her debut in 2019, Swiatek has participated in only 5 tournaments on turf – two in 2021 and three in 2019. Their match record is rather poor with seven wins and five losses. At Wimbledon, she failed in the first round (2019; against Victoria Golubek) and in the round of 16 (2021; against Anas Jaber).

“Wimbledon Total” on SRF

open box

close the box



SRF has comprehensive direct rights to its third Grand Slam tournament of the year. Every day we broadcast all singles games taking place at Wimbledon on 3 main courts, Central Court, No. 1 and No. 2, without comment on our website and in the Sports app. Selected games are also broadcast live on TV and in the sports app every day. In addition to commentators Stefan Linniger and Adrian Arnett, Patti Schneider will accompany you on microphone.

In the footsteps of Ashley Barty

However, Swiatek knows how to win Wimbledon. In 2018, the 17-year-old made her way to the junior championship final with 5 wins, as the Swiss didn’t give Leonie Kong a chance with 6:4, 6:2.

And so in the next two weeks in London, Swiatek has the chance to become only the second woman in the new millennium to also win the professional title after the junior title. Her ancestor is newly retired Ashleigh Barty. The former world number one from Australia triumphed in 2011 in the junior ranks, and ten years later her career culminated with a second of three Grand Slam titles in total.

Swiatek can do the same feat in less than half the time.