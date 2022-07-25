Police target set and posers again

Last Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., a large-scale posterior tuning and check-up was conducted in the service area of ​​the Neu-Ulm Police Station, with the participation of various departments.

In addition to the troops deployed from the New Ulm Police Inspectorate, there were several police officers from the New Ulm Traffic Police Inspectorate, the Bossier Control & Tuner Group from the South/West Schwaben Police Headquarters and an expert from the Technical Inspection Agency.

The police inspection in New Ulm strikes a positive balance in the control measures. A total of 20 vehicles were stopped in the specially created control lane and checked by drivers to ensure road safety and the technical condition of the vehicles. During the inspections, some significant changes to the vehicles were identified and objections were raised. The operating license for eight vehicles has expired due to the changes. Three cars were not allowed to leave the control point and were seized pending the preparation of a technical report. During these checks, it was noted that the driving license of a foreign road user is no longer valid in Germany. Another driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. He found that the alcohol concentration in his breath was greater than 0.5 per mile. Issue fine warnings against drivers whose operating license has expired. A vehicle driver who was driving without a valid driver’s license will be required to drive without a license.

Drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol can expect a hefty fine and a one-month driving ban.

During one of the recent checks, a motorist fled on foot after being stopped to check traffic. Later, he returned to his car and did the physical assault and resistance against law enforcement officers as part of the investigation of the facts. It was determined that his vehicle’s operating license had expired.