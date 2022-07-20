Poland ratifies the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

Krakow (Poland), 20 July. Poland’s Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, a decision that validates the approval already reached in Parliament on July 7.

The 98 senators present voted in favor of NATO expansion, and now it remains for the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, to approve this resolution by signing it in the coming days.

Thus, the Polish Senate confirms Warsaw’s support for the inclusion of the two countries that so far participate in the meetings of the Alliance, but do not have the right to vote because they are not full partners.

When the vote was taken in Parliament, 440 deputies out of 442 voted in the affirmative, and only two representatives of the far-right formations abstained from voting, and later declared that they did not know what the vote was really about.

On both occasions, the conclusion of the vote was warmly welcomed by the audience, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki greeted the news on Wednesday, calling it a “historic decision”.

After the accession of these countries, all countries with a coast on the Baltic Sea except Russia will belong to NATO and there will be 30 members of this alliance.

The Polish government announced a few weeks ago that if Russia attacked Sweden or Finland before their NATO integration was completed, Poland would “help them”.

For his part, the Polish Minister of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, a few days ago explicitly requested an extraordinary session of the Senate to hold this vote and formalize Polish support for NATO expansion as quickly as possible, but it was finally followed. Planned schedule.

Polish government spokesman, Piotr Muller, recently stated that “after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO expansion is a guarantee of security in our region, especially in the Baltic Sea, where these two countries play a very important role,” referring to Sweden and Finland. EFE

mag / jam / psh