Poetry Slam by Kultur Raum Trier eV on October 16th.





TRIRE. On Saturday, October 16, the first poetry competition of the Kultur Raum Trier eV will be held at the Mergener Hof in Trier under the title “Verbum Varium Treverorum”, the association announced.

It must be another battle between alliteration as poets break into the stage with their contemporary, self-written poetry and verbal scraps. And which performance, and which text, whether spoken, screaming or whispered, makes the strongest impression on the audience? Prose, poetry, genius, madness, shock and awe, in this free literary contest the audience decides victory and less victory. Each artist has seven minutes to submit their scripts.

Connecting line:

Bob Reinert – Luxembourg

Marco Valentino – Heidelberg

Andre Winterholler – Kaiserslautern

Sonja van der Veen – Bad Honnef

Lea Sophie Keeler – Trier

MERGENER HOF, Rindestanzstr. 4, 54290 Terrier, Germany

Start: 20:00

Entry: from 7 p.m

Login:

Ticket 8.75 / 7.10 EUR Reduced

Box office 9.00 / 7.50 € Reduced

Seat reservation: [email protected], until 4pm on the day of the event

Tickets are available online at all regional advance ticket offices www.ticket-regional.de Or the ticket hotline: 0651-97-90-777.