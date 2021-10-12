American entertainment icon Damon Dash is preparing to enter Europe, Asia and Africa with innovative TV and film initiatives

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Damon “Dame” Dash, acclaimed American entrepreneur and co-founder with Jay-Z of Roc-A-Fella Records, will present a groundbreaking 10-episode documentary series called “Hip”-Hop Invasion. . The series will be produced as part of a joint venture with Dutch broadcaster 4Mat Factory as part of a broader partnership between the two companies.

In “Hip-Hop Invasion,” Dame Dash takes us through the history of hip-hop as it took the world by storm. In each episode, Dame explores how hip-hop culture, music, and business moved from the Bronx, New York in the late ’70s/early ’80s and conquered every city, village and town in the world. From the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, China, Japan, Poland, Brazil and Turkey; Hip-Hop Invasion will tell the often untold stories of local pioneers of yesteryear to the new personalities of today and their impact on hip-hop culture today.

The partnership between Dame Dash Studios and 4Mat Factory includes commercial acting and distribution for numerous DDS, TV and film projects such as Rocky Road, an intimate journey into the female experience of IVF and Raquel M. Horn’s infertility. And Dusko Goes to Space is an educational adventure animated series created by Raquel M. Horn. the full movie Honor Up; With Dame and Cam’ron, executive produced by Kanye West.

“Our partnership with Dame Dash Studios and current projects is just the beginning of great things to come,” said Lydia de Vreede, COO of 4Mat Factory.

4Mat Factory and Dame Dash Studios will showcase many of their upcoming TV and film projects at MIPCOM, the largest global marketplace for cross-platform entertainment content in Cannes, France.

website: http://www.4matfactory.com

Photo – https://www.prudentpressagency.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/American-entertainment-icon-Damon-Dash-is-preparing-to-enter-Europe.jpg